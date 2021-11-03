Wisconsin will soon offer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11: DHS

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced that vaccinations for children between 5-11 years old in the state will begin as soon as the CDC releases clinical guidance and vaccinators are able to complete necessary training.

Tuesday night the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the go-ahead for vaccines for the age group. The announcement came only hours after a CDC advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer's shots should be given to children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer has already shipped millions of doses to states, doctors' offices and pharmacies. And pediatricians are getting ready to put shots into little arms.

The special kid shots contain just a third of the dose given to teens and adults.

The Pfizer vaccine needs two doses 21 days apart for full protection. It is the only vaccine available for this age group.

“The pandemic has been tough on everyone, but I know it has been especially hard for our kids,” said Gov. Tony Evers in a statement.

“Now with a COVID-19 vaccine available to nearly all school-aged children, we can do more to protect our kids from this virus. Whether they are at school, playing with their friends, or spending time with family, vaccinating your kids means they can do the things they love while also staying safe and healthy," said Evers.

Wisconsin DHS says disease activity remains "very high" across the state. People under 18 years old continue to represent the highest number of new confirmed cases compared to other age groups, according to the DHS. More than 1,600 Wisconsin residents under 20 years old have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

You can get your child a vaccine at your health care provider, at community-based vaccination clinics, local and tribal health departments, or pharmacies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

