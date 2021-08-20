Watch
Wisconsin tribes offer $500 vaccination incentive

Mary OConnell
Vaccine
Posted at 2:38 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 15:38:49-04

ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) — Some American Indian tribes in Wisconsin will put cash in the pockets of its members and employees to get a coronavirus vaccination.

The Oneida, Menominee and Ho-Chunk tribes are offering a $500 incentive for vaccinations. That includes those who have already been inoculated. For the Menominee Nation, members age 12 and older as well as tribal employees who are fully vaccinated on or before Oct. 31 are eligible to receive the incentive.

Oneida tribal members and employees have until Sept. 30 to show proof of their vaccination to receive the $500. Ho-Chunk Nation members have until Nov. 1.

