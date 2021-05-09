Wisconsin to pull back on vaccine orders starting Monday

With a small demand and large supply Wisconsin has asked for 8% of the 162,680 doses the federal government had allocated for next week.

"We have right now an adequate supply of the vaccine within our storage here locally," said Nick Tomaro, a coordinator working at the Wisconsin Center for the City of Milwaukee Public Health.

The Wisconsin Center, was one of the first vaccine sites to scale back their dose administration. "It was actually kind of quiet which just kind of surprised me because I thought it would be packed with people,” said Jeffery Wahl, a local that received his second dose at the site.

The state has set aside 86,580 Pfizer doses, 65,900 Moderna doses and 10,200 Johnson & Johnson doses for the week, however those numbers will soften starting Monday, according to the State Department of Health Services. Now they have ordered 9,120 Pfizer doses, 2,070 Moderna doses and just 2,100 Johnson & Johnson doses.

"We've got a long way to go, to vaccinate more of the population, we need to reach a much higher percentage of the population," said Tomaro.

According to the Department of Health Service data, 44.2% of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, one step closer to the Biden Administration's plan to get 70% of Americans covered for community immunity.

