Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Wisconsin to pull back on vaccine orders starting Monday

1 in 3 Wisconsin residents are now fully vaccinated according to the Wisconsin Department of Heath Services
items.[0].videoTitle
With a small demand and large supply Wisconsin has asked for 8% of the 162,680 doses the federal government had allocated for next week.
Posted at 10:25 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 23:25:21-04

With a small demand and large supply Wisconsin has asked for 8% of the 162,680 doses the federal government had allocated for next week.

"We have right now an adequate supply of the vaccine within our storage here locally," said Nick Tomaro, a coordinator working at the Wisconsin Center for the City of Milwaukee Public Health.

The Wisconsin Center, was one of the first vaccine sites to scale back their dose administration. "It was actually kind of quiet which just kind of surprised me because I thought it would be packed with people,” said Jeffery Wahl, a local that received his second dose at the site.

The state has set aside 86,580 Pfizer doses, 65,900 Moderna doses and 10,200 Johnson & Johnson doses for the week, however those numbers will soften starting Monday, according to the State Department of Health Services. Now they have ordered 9,120 Pfizer doses, 2,070 Moderna doses and just 2,100 Johnson & Johnson doses.

"We've got a long way to go, to vaccinate more of the population, we need to reach a much higher percentage of the population," said Tomaro.

According to the Department of Health Service data, 44.2% of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, one step closer to the Biden Administration's plan to get 70% of Americans covered for community immunity.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.