Wisconsin Supreme Court says governor can't limit capacity

AP
This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP)
Posted at 8:53 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 09:53:36-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that Gov. Tony Evers’ administration does not have the authority to issue capacity limits on bars, restaurants and other businesses without approval of the Legislature.

Wednesday's ruling comes two weeks after the conservative-controlled court struck down the state’s mask mandate.

The Supreme Court also ruled last year in a similar case that the Democratic governor needed approval from the Republican-controlled Legislature for an emergency declaration that shut down businesses early in the coronavirus pandemic.

There has not been a statewide capacity limit restriction in place since October.

The court's conservative majority ruled 4-3 against Evers on Wednesday.

