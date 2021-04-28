Wisconsin State Fair will return in 2021, organizers say

WEST ALLIS, Wis. -- The Wisconsin State Fair will return after a one-year absence this August, fair organizers announced Wednesday.

The fair will take place "in accordance with health guidelines" Thursday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug.15, according to a news release. The 2020 Fair did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In January, the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board approved a goal to have a fair this August and we are pleased to confirm we are well on our way to meeting that goal,” said Wisconsin State Fair Park Chairman of the Board John Yingling.

Organizers say increased sanitization protocols are already in place through State Fair Park, and "final health and safety protocols will be determined as we approach the Fair dates." You can get the very latest at WIStateFair.com.

“We are happy to confirm there are WonderFair days ahead and are excited to safely gather to celebrate everything we are so proud of in Wisconsin,” said Kathleen O’Leary Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “We look forward to making many exciting announcements in the weeks to come!”

Five State Fair Main Stage shows are already on sale and more acts will be added in the upcoming weeks. Organizers say tickets for the fair will go on sale soon.

Fair favorites including rides and games in SpinCity, thousands of animals, food and shopping vendors will be returning.

Check back often for updates on this developing story.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip