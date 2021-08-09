Watch
Wisconsin State Fair clinic administers nearly 200 vaccine doses

TMJ4
The vaccine clinic at the State Fair.
Posted at 2:42 PM, Aug 09, 2021
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — A free clinic at the Wisconsin State Fair has administered nearly 200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Gov. Tony Evers' administration said Monday that the clinic has administered 194 doses since the fair opened on Thursday. AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is running the clinic in partnership with the state Department of Health Services.

The clinic offers the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and will operate until the fair closes on Sunday. Everyone who gets vaccinated at the clinic earns a free cream puff, the fair's signature treat.

Like the rest of the country, Wisconsin is dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases spurred by the highly contagious coronavirus delta variant.

