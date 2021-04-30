Watch
Wisconsin state Capitol to reopen after 13-month closure

State of Wisconsin
Posted at 4:33 PM, Apr 30, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Capitol, closed to the public since late March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen on Monday.

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration announced the reopening on Friday. The Capitol will be opened for limited hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and only weekdays.

Before the pandemic the building stayed open until 6 p.m. during the week and was also open on weekends. There will be no public tours of the Capitol, but the tour desk will be staffed for visitors to get information. Only one entrance to the building will be open to the public.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.