Wisconsin reports almost 25% of population fully vaccinated

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials report nearly a quarter of the state’s population has completed COVID-19 vaccination.
Over 1.4 million people — making up 24.3% of the state’s population — have been completely vaccinated by either receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
However, daily case counts have also been on the rise.
- The Rebound Milwaukee: Resources For Getting Back To Normal
- We're Open: These Restaurants Are Still Offering Carryout And Delivery
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 34%, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 569 new cases Sunday, as well as one new death.