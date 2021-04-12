Watch
Wisconsin reports almost 25% of population fully vaccinated

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 5:50 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 06:50:08-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials report nearly a quarter of the state’s population has completed COVID-19 vaccination.

Over 1.4 million people — making up 24.3% of the state’s population — have been completely vaccinated by either receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

However, daily case counts have also been on the rise.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 34%, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 569 new cases Sunday, as well as one new death.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.