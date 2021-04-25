Wisconsin reports 19 new coronavirus deaths Saturday

MADISON (NBC 26) — Wisconsin's daily report on coronavirus had the highest number of new COVID-related deaths in more than a month Saturday.

The state Department of Health Services reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, a high not seen since March 9, when the daily death toll was 29.

A total of 6,757 people have died since the pandemic began in Wisconsin.

The state also reported 494 new cases of coronavirus Saturday. The seven-day average was 620, marking a continuing decline in the seven-day average from previous days.

More than 4.1 million total shots of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin as of Saturday, with 31% of the population having completed the vaccine series.

