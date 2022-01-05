Wisconsin receives oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments

MADISON (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday it has received new treatments for COVID-19.

DHS says the oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments, molnupiravir and Paxlovid, are intended to treat patients diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19.

According to DHS, this is the first allocation of the treatments for Wisconsin. The initial supply available to states from the federal government is limited, and DHS says both drugs require a prescription.

Under guidance developed by the National Institutes of Health, DHS says health care providers are encouraged to prioritize prescribing these new therapeutics to those patients at greatest risk of serious illness or hospitalization from COVID-19.

People in Wisconsin who may be eligible for these treatments should talk with their health care provider.

“While these new antiviral pills may help treat COVID-19, it’s important to remember these drugs are not a substitution for protecting yourself by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public places,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

Wisconsin’s first-week allocation from the federal government includes 940 courses of Paxlovid and 4,320 courses of molnupiravir. DHS will distribute the courses to select pharmacies by Friday, January 7.

Wisconsin DHS has a full statement describing the treatments, which can be found here.