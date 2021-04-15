Wisconsin moratorium on utility disconnection ends April 15

On April 5 the Public Service Commission (PSC) issued an order ending the current moratorium, permitting utility disconnections to resume after April 15, 2021.

Now, the PSC is urging residents with outstanding utility bills to make payment arrangements to avoid shut off.

If you are having financial troubles, you may be eligible for assistance from the Department of Administration's Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP).

You can find the application for the WHEAP program here.

