Wisconsin hits a major COVID-19 milestone with more than 1 million residents fully vaccinated

Mary OConnell
Vaccine
Posted at 10:35 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 12:27:04-04

More than 1 million Wisconsinites have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Service (DHS).

As of March 29, DHS reports that 1,001,142 Wisconsinites have been fully vaccinated. That number works out to be 17.2 percent of Wisconsin residents.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wisconsin continues to lead the nation in vaccinating its residents. It ranks #1 among U.S. states at 92.9% of vaccine supply usage, according to Bloomberg.com's vaccine tracker.

As of Monday, more than 2.7 million total vaccine doses have been administered to residents.

Wisconsinites with chronic health conditions were recently added to the expanding list of residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

The Pfizer vaccines remains the vaccine with the most doses administered, followed by Moderna.

To view more Wisconsin vaccine data, click here.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.