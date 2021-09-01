Watch
Wisconsin health officials urge masks, vaccines as COVID-19 average soars

Posted at 6:29 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 19:29:16-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are renewing their call for people to get vaccinated, wear masks and avoid indoor gatherings over the Labor Day weekend as the state's COVID-19 case average soars.

The state Department of Health Services said the state's seven-day case average stood at 1,699 on Wednesday, the highest since January. COVID-19-related hospitalizations have increased steadily since early July.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 934 inpatients on Tuesday, the most since February. Most of the patients are not vaccinated. The DHS says people should wear masks indoors and celebrate Labor Day with outdoor activities.

