Wisconsin DHS releases map showing COVID-19 vaccination rates

The state health department has released a online map showing COVID-19 vaccination rates across Wisconsin.

The map on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' website divides vaccinations into over 70 percent, between 50-70 percent, between 40-50 percent and less than 40 percent. The color-coded map also allows you to zoom in to an almost neighborhood view in some areas.

The map can further be toggled between percent of areas with at least one dose, and areas with vaccination series completed; and by school district, municipality and ZIP code.

The map does mirror state and local health officials' concerns over the lack of vaccinations in some areas. Large chunks of Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha remain below 40 percent in vaccinations.

The DHS said in a statement Friday announcing that map's launch that the data is from the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR), based on the address a person has on file in WIR. No personally identifiable information is shared, according to the DHS.

The map also allows you to download the data by state and county and will soon allow downloads of municipality, school district and ZIP code data. Users can also toggle vaccination data for just the adult population ages 18 and older.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake hopes the map will help people better understand COVID-19 activity within their own communities.

“Breaking down existing vaccination data by these additional geographies offers new ways for people to understand COVID-19 activity within their communities and will allow us to determine where we need to focus our ongoing vaccination outreach efforts... Providing timely, transparent COVID-19 information to local and tribal health officials and the public has been a top priority throughout the pandemic, and these updates continue that commitment," according to Timberlake.

Click here to view the map.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip