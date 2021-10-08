Wisconsin DHS relaunching program to increase access to COVID-19 testing

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Thursday that it would be relaunching a program to aid local health organizations across the state in offering free, convenient tests for COVID-19.

The program was launched in August 2020 as the Testing Pilot Program, and has now been rebranded as the Community Testing Support Program.

The following entities can apply for the program, according to the DHS:

Local or tribal health departments

Health care providers licensed by the State of Wisconsin

Other trained specimen collection individuals or organizations under the authority and oversight of a physician or local or tribal health department

The deadline to apply is Dec. 15, 2021

The program aims to provide free testing supplies and courier services to eligible entities, as well as offer reimbursement for specimen collection. The initial program directed more than $45 million in funding to conduct more than 750,000 tests all over Wisconsin.

With high transmission rates throughout the state, Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake emphasized that easy access to COVID-19 testing is essential to fighting the pandemic. “Through this program, we will bring additional testing resources into communities that need them most and bolster existing testing efforts, ensuring people have the resources they need to make informed decisions and keep themselves and those around them safe from COVID-19,” Timberlake commented.

All applicants for the CTSP must complete a program application and proof of partnership with a local or tribal health department. More information can be found on the DHS Community Testing Support Program website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip