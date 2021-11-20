Watch
Wisconsin DHS recommends COVID-19 booster shot for adults

Federica Narancio/AP
The FDA authorized the use of a COIVD-19 booster shot for those with a compromised immune system.
Posted at 8:41 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 21:41:01-05

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is recommending that adults receive the COVID-19 booster dose.

DHS officials say that anyone 18 and older should get the booster at least six months after having their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

All adults are now eligible to receive booster doses.

DHS also said boosters are strongly recommended for everyone 50-years-old and older, who are at the greatest risk for COVID-19.

DHS is also urging people to get their flu vaccine ahead of holiday celebrations.

DHS says getting your flu vaccine at least two weeks before a gathering gives your body time to build the immunity it needs to fight infection.

Officials says the flu vaccine is safe and effective, and recommended for people ages six months and older. The flu vaccination is important for people younger than 5-years-old, older than 65-years-old, pregnant, or have a chronic health condition.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.