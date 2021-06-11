Wisconsin DHS ramping down COVID-19 vaccination clinics in 6 counties

With a higher percentage of residents vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is beginning to ramp down some of its vaccination clinics - including in Racine County.

The DHS said in a statement Friday that it is gradually reducing hours of operation for community-based clinics in the following counties starting Monday, June 14: Racine County, Barron County, Douglas County, La Crosse County, Marathon County and Rock County.

As of Friday, just under 49 percent of Wisconsin residents are partially vaccinated, and about 44 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the latest numbers from the DHS. In Racine County, 45 percent of residents are partially vaccinated, and 39 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.

DHS clinics in those six counties will adjust their hours based on local demand, with the goal to decrease hours of operations to one to two days per week. To make an appointment, click here or call 1-844-684-1064.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk emphasized in the statement that there will still be options to get vaccinated in those counties:

“Standing up these community clinics across Wisconsin was an all-hands on deck effort—and through the dedication from our vaccine team, local public health, and other partners, nearly 83,000 shots were put in arms at the sites... While these clinics will start ramping down, I want to assure everyone that there are still many ways to get vaccinated. We have said this many times before and it still remains true—our top priority is to make the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible to all Wisconsinites as possible.”

