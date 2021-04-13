Watch
Wisconsin DHS pauses Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE — In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. U.S. health regulators on Tuesday, April 13, is recommending a “pause” in using the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 12:02 PM, Apr 13, 2021
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is pausing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine amid a federal review of side effects involving a rare and severe type of blood clot.

DHS made the announcement Tuesday morning after the CDC and FDA released details of the adverse side effects reported. The CDC said there were six cases reported of women of rare and severe blood clots days and weeks after receiving the J & J shot.

Officials were clear that the events were extremely rare, and so far had only presented in patients that suffered from thrombocytopenia — low levels of blood platelets — and those who had histories of blood clotting issues.

“We are pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution. At this time, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Vaccine providers should not administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time, and should hold on to the vaccine until federal review has been completed.”

DHS says patients who received the Johnson & Johnson should monitor for severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath for a few weeks after their vaccination.

“There is still a lot to learn about how the vaccine might cause the problems that occurred in the six patients, which included blood clots around the brain and low platelets, but they do appear to be very rare,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for DHS. “For residents who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, be in contact with your health care provider if you have a severe headache or new vision problems during the first two weeks after receiving the vaccine.”

Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said the review would take a matter of days but could extend longer depending on "what we learn."

“So far, there have been no reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis with low platelets in anyone who has received one of the mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) vaccines,” said Dr. Westergaard. “The FDA, CDC, and DHS continue to recommend the use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at this time, while the adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine continue to be investigated.”

