Wisconsin court ruling means food aid cuts will begin in May

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One day will likely cost some Wisconsin residents one month’s worth of food aid.

Officials say last week's Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling striking down Gov. Tony Evers’ COVID-19 emergency order means that next month the state will begin losing more than $50 million per month in emergency supplemental FoodShare benefits.

The state Department of Health Services says if the Supreme Court would have allowed the governor’s emergency order and mask mandate to last for one more full day, into April, FoodShare members would have been covered through the month of May.

Lawmakers were aware of the cuts but the timing was unclear until now.

