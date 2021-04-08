Watch
Wisconsin court ruling means food aid cuts will begin in May

Mark Lennihan/AP
A volunteer places a bag of tomatoes into a slowly moving vehicle at a Foodshare distribution center at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., Thursday, May 7, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. Foodshare has been offering the emergency drive-thru distribution for three weeks and said that as the lines continue to grow, they provide food to approximately 1,200 households per day. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Posted at 7:35 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 20:35:01-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One day will likely cost some Wisconsin residents one month’s worth of food aid.

Officials say last week's Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling striking down Gov. Tony Evers’ COVID-19 emergency order means that next month the state will begin losing more than $50 million per month in emergency supplemental FoodShare benefits.

The state Department of Health Services says if the Supreme Court would have allowed the governor’s emergency order and mask mandate to last for one more full day, into April, FoodShare members would have been covered through the month of May.

Lawmakers were aware of the cuts but the timing was unclear until now.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

