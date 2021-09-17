Watch
Wisconsin Center District requiring all employees be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1

wisconsin center
Posted at 3:42 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 16:42:49-04

MILWAUKEE — All employees at the Wisconsin Center District will have to be completely vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, the district's CEO announced at a board meeting Friday.

The requirement applies to full and part-time employees. If a worker has not submitted proof by Oct. 29, the worker will be recognized as having voluntarily resigned, said District CEO Marty Brooks at the board meeting, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The requirement further applies to the district's three largest contractors: Levy Restaurants, CTI Technical Services and Per Mar Security Services.

The district includes the Wisconsin Center, Miller High Life Theatre and the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Brooks adds attendees at the upcoming Sept. 22 Judas Priest concert at the Miller High Life Theatre will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show.

Future COVID-19 requirements at shows in the district will be assessed based on CDC and City of Milwaukee information, according to the BizJournal.

