Wisconsin adds 4 more partners to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program

Wisconsin's health department has added four more pharmacy partners who will administer the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in the state.

The new partners are some Hometown Pharmacies, as well as Managed Health Care Associates, Meijer, and Walmart, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The pharmacies join Kroger and Walgreens.

During the first week of the partnership, the federal government will ship 2,340 Pfizer doses to CPESN; 500 Johnson & Johnson doses to Managed Health Care Associates; 3,510 Pfizer doses to Meijer; and 1,500 Johnson & Johnson doses to Walmart.

These doses are in addition to Wisconsin's weekly allocation.

To find a participating pharmacy near you and to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit the COVID-19 vaccine provider map or call 1-844-684-1064. People eligible for the vaccine can also contact these pharmacies directly to register for and schedule a vaccination appointment:

