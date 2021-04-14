'We are not out of the woods yet': State Senator Chris Larson says he tested positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin State Sen. Chris Larson (D - Milwaukee) says he and his daughter have tested positive for COVID-19 and called on Wisconsin residents to continue to take the pandemic seriously as a virus continues to spread in the state.

Larson said in a statement posted to social media Wednesday that his family was hit by the virus, after following precautions like wearing masks, social distancing, and only making essential trips over the last year.

"I am thankful to be showing only minor symptoms at this time and I am hopeful my other family members will be alright. My positive diagnosis is a stark reminder for all of us that we are not out of the woods yet," the State Senator wrote.

Larson added that despite partisanship over the COVID-19 response in the Wisconsin legislature, "Wisconsin is on the verge of getting control of this pandemic and returning safely to a more normal life sometime this year."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip