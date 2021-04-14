Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

'We are not out of the woods yet': State Senator Chris Larson says he tested positive for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Andy Manis/AP
Wisconsin Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, addresses delegates at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin convention Friday, June 6, 2014, in Lake Delton, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Chris Larson
Posted at 5:16 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 18:16:35-04

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin State Sen. Chris Larson (D - Milwaukee) says he and his daughter have tested positive for COVID-19 and called on Wisconsin residents to continue to take the pandemic seriously as a virus continues to spread in the state.

Larson said in a statement posted to social media Wednesday that his family was hit by the virus, after following precautions like wearing masks, social distancing, and only making essential trips over the last year.

"I am thankful to be showing only minor symptoms at this time and I am hopeful my other family members will be alright. My positive diagnosis is a stark reminder for all of us that we are not out of the woods yet," the State Senator wrote.

Larson added that despite partisanship over the COVID-19 response in the Wisconsin legislature, "Wisconsin is on the verge of getting control of this pandemic and returning safely to a more normal life sometime this year."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.