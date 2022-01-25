Watch
Wauwatosa school board questions district's COVID-19 mitigation efforts

Superintendent recommends decreasing student quarantine period from 10 days to 5
Posted at 10:24 PM, Jan 24, 2022
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Monday evening during the Wauwatosa School Board meeting, the district went back and forth when it came to re-adjusting their COVID-19 mitigation plan.

Superintendent Demond Means shared recommendations regarding the district's mitigation plan. Means suggested removing exposure quarantine if students show no symptoms in an effort to keep more students in school. The board was in agreement.

"We don't want hundreds and hundreds of kids quarantining at home who are not Covid positive," said board member, Shawn Rolland.

Superintendent also recommended decreasing the quarantine period for students from 10 days to five days. This follows the Centers for Disease Control's most recent guidelines.

"Our ability to move our quarantine duration to five days is significant for families and for children to make sure that they can get back in school," said Means.

