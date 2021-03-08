Menu

Wauwatosa Health Department joins Wisconsin DHS vaccine registry

Wauwatosa Health Department
vaccine clinic wauwatosa
Posted at 9:21 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 10:32:20-05

The Wauwatosa Health Department is now a part of the state's vaccination registration program, the first one in the Milwaukee metro area since the launch of the registry last week.

The Wauwatosa Health Department said the site will be available to the public this week, to help connect people to vaccinators near them.

“We are now scheduling appointment times through the state’s vaccine registry. We’re glad to partner with the state and other vaccinators so that eligible people in the community can access the vaccine,” said Laura Stephens, Interim Health Officer of the Wauwatosa Health Department.

“We are proud to be one of the first partners to test the site. An equitable distribution of the vaccine and making sure people know where they can access the vaccine is important to our mission of healthy communities. While vaccine supply is still limited, we encourage everyone to sign up on the state’s registration system, so that you can be connected with a local provider when the vaccine becomes available to you,” said Stephens.

Currently, Green County Public Health, Green Lake County Health Department, La Crosse County Community Based Vaccination Clinic, the Rock County Community Based Vaccination Clinic, and the St. Croix Department of Health and Human Services are the only entities listed on the state's vaccine registry.

Wisconsin is leading the nation with the most COVID-19 vaccine supply used, at 92%, according to a Bloomberg analysis.

