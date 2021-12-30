Wauwatosa COVID-19 testing site shut down due to traffic concerns, moved to Hart Park

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Across the greater Milwaukee area, COVID-19 testing sites are seeing major surges, including one in Wauwatosa that had to be shut down on Wednesday due to traffic issues.

“We were definitely in a residential area where it affected us tremendously with traffic,” said Grand Avenue Pharmacy Site Manager Yuri Torales. “Controlling traffic was one of my biggest issues over there; there was no rhyme or reason to it. So, we created a number system. The number system worked for a little bit until more people found out about it and it was more traffic and, you know, more chaos. So, they did have to shut us down.”

Grand Avenue Pharmacy set up shop at 68th Street and North Avenue about a month ago in Wauwatosa and it quickly outgrew its location.

“A couple of days ago, yeah, I went and it was just crazy. I mean, you weren’t even going to be able to get a spot if you weren’t there an hour before they opened,” said patron Alyssa Schoenwaelder.

Testing is now being done at Hart Park, which is a welcomed move for Sheila McCarthy, who says her family is currently quarantining due to the virus.

“So, we actually waited in line at the other one on 68th and North, but then they, I don't know, they had to move so when we came back, they were gone. The lines at the city ones are really, really long so I was thinking this would be faster, and a faster result,” said McCarthy.

While the change in location was unexpected, Grand Avenue Pharmacy's Yuri Torales tells TMJ4 they’re ready to welcome anyone who wants to get tested.

“It was devastating to shut down abruptly like that, and not let anybody know in advance. You know, thanking the city for letting us come here and start all over I think will help the community out a little bit more,” said Torales.

Site management tells TMJ4 that they’re constantly training new employees to meet the new surge in COVID-19 cases and while they will be closed for New Year’s Day, they will be open on New Year’s Eve until 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary, but if you would like to pre-register, click here.

