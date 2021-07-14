Waukesha County Fair to host free vaccine clinic

WAUKESHA — Fairgoers will now be able to get the COVID-19 vaccination for free at the Waukesha County Fair.

The fair will have an on-site vaccine clinic from July 21 to July 25. The clinic will operate out of Section C at the fairgrounds. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Village Primary Care Providers will be on-site to administer vaccinations, and the Waukesha County Health Department will also be in attendance to provide information on public health services and answer any questions about the vaccines.

VPCP will schedule those getting their first dose for a second shot at their clinic, also free of charge.

The clinic is sponsored by Community Action Coalition of South Central Wisconsin and Project Recovery.

Project Recovery staff will be at the clinic to discuss free crisis counseling available to those impacted by COVID-19. They say trained crisis counselors are available to provide emotional support, task prioritization and organization, local resource-referral, problem-solving, coping skills and more.

Identification is not required for the vaccines. Everyone aged 12 and up is eligible, but those between 12 and 17 need a parent or guardian to provide consent.

