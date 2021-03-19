Menu

Waukesha Co. reaches COVID vaccination milestone, more than a quarter vaccinated

Posted at 7:59 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 08:59:55-04

The Waukesha County Department of Health and Human Services announced that the county has reached a significant COVID-19 vaccination milestone.

According to health services, more than a quarter of Waukesha County has been vaccinated, including the vast majority of educational and healthcare staff.

As of Thursday, March 18, 26% of Waukesha County’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine and 14.3% of the population has completed the series of vaccinations. And 73% of Waukesha County’s 65 and older population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

“Our healthcare professionals and educators know that vaccination is key to a return to normal, and they stepped up to keep our families and our economy safe and healthy,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. “The efforts of these community partners to streamline the vaccination process are key to quickly bringing this pandemic to an end.”

Waukesha County residents can find more information about vaccine sign up by visiting here.

Residents can also sign up for updates by texting the word WAUKESHA to the number 22828.

