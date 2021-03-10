Menu

Waukesha Co. launches COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

Diane Bondareff/AP
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN - The COVID-19 vaccine is prepped for healthcare workers at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in New York. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for NewYork-Presbyterian)
COVID-19 Vaccines
Posted at 7:14 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 08:50:43-05

The Waukesha County Public Health Department announced that citizens are now able to add their names to the county's COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.

When appointments are available, eligible residents will be invited to schedule a vaccine appointment based on their priority group.

The health department says invitations will go out to residents in priority groups first.

If a resident is 65 or older, they must enter their birthdate when signing up.

For K12 staff, the health department suggests educators work with their school district to learn about vaccination plans.

You can find out if you're eligible for a vaccine here.

You can sign up for the Waukesha County vaccine waitlist here.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.