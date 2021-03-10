Waukesha Co. launches COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

The Waukesha County Public Health Department announced that citizens are now able to add their names to the county's COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.

When appointments are available, eligible residents will be invited to schedule a vaccine appointment based on their priority group.

The health department says invitations will go out to residents in priority groups first.

If a resident is 65 or older, they must enter their birthdate when signing up.

For K12 staff, the health department suggests educators work with their school district to learn about vaccination plans.

You can find out if you're eligible for a vaccine here.

You can sign up for the Waukesha County vaccine waitlist here.

