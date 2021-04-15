Walk-ins now accepted at Summerfest COVID vaccine clinic

Same-day and walk-in appointments are now being accepted at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic located at the Summerfest grounds, 200 N Harbor Drive.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc in partnership with Pick ‘n Save/Kroger Health is hosting a community-wide COVID vaccine clinic.

Free parking is available and COVID-19 vaccinations are currently offered on the following days:

Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This clinic will be using the Pfizer vaccine. First and second dose appointments can be scheduled online or in person.

You can find more information here.

