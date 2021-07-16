Visitors at 6 Wisconsin correctional institutions can get COVID-19 vaccine

People visiting six Wisconsin correctional facilities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections announced Thursday that doses are being offered to vaccine-eligible people coming for an in-person visits at these six facilities: Fox Lake Correctional Institution, Green Bay Correctional Institution, Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution, Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility, Stanley Correctional Institution and Taycheedah Correctional Institution.

In-person visitation resumed at DOC institutions on July 6. The department says since then, visitation has been running at about 50-75 percent capacity on average. COVID-19 protocols remain in place.

In Wisconsin, 58.8 percent of 18-and-older people have been fully vaccinated. That's even higher in the DOC's population, with 67.2 percent of those eligible being fully vaccinated. The DOC said Thursday that there are two active cases of the coronavirus currently.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for the people of Wisconsin to become vaccinated against COVID-19,” said DOC Secretary Kevin Carr in a statement Thursday. “The ease of availability, having vaccine available at a site to which you are already travelling, is something this administration hopes people do not pass up.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip