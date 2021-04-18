Vaccine equity clinic hosted at Destiny High School

MILWAUKEE — Walgreens hosted a vaccine equity clinic in partnership with Christian Faith Church at Destiny High School on Saturday. It's one of 13 equity clinics the pharmacy has hosted in the Milwaukee area since March.

The clinics not only aim to get more shots in to arms in communities of color, but also hope to address vaccine hesitancy.

"Off site clinics are the cornerstone of Walgreens vaccine equity initiatives which centers on providing education and information that addresses vaccine hesitancy and builds confidence in vaccines," said Walgreens Regional Vice President for the West Great Lake Region Johanna Viteri.

Race disparities in vaccine distribution have been an issue in Wisconsin and across the country. According to data from Wisconsin's Department of Health Services, in Milwaukee County 43.8% of white people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That's compared to 33.4% of Black people, 25.6% of Hispanics, 39.4% of Asians and 34.5% of American Indians.

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes was also at Saturday's clinic to support the effort and encourage others in the community to get vaccinated.

"We know that the process won't be a true success if we leave any community behind, if we leave any individual behind," Barnes said. "I want everyone to know, right here today, the vaccine is safe."

Hodaka Lyons was one of many that got his shot at Destiny High School today. He admitted that at first he was hesitant, but ultimately decided it was the best thing for his health.

"I gotta get this done, you know the vaccination. I got to get it done," Lyons said.

He said he'll encourage his friends and family to also get vaccinated.

"I'll tell them come on down here and get vaccinated to keep yourself safe and your family safe and everyone else around safe.

