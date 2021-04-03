Vaccine clinics prepare for next eligible group to receive COVID-19 vaccine Monday

MILWAUKEE — More than 100 million people in the U.S. have gotten at least one dose of the covid vaccine. In Wisconsin, anyone 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccination in just two days. Starting on Monday, COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone living in Wisconsin ages 16+, and places like Life Tree Pharmacy say they expecting heavy crowds within the days to come.

"I am going to be healthy and I'm not going to be afraid, I will take it and not get scared," said Johnathan Sneed.

17-year-old Johnathan Sneed says he's looking forward to getting his COVID-19 vaccine Monday following Governor Tony Evers' recent eligibility announcement. And his mom couldn't be happier.

" I am not going to be the mother that's going to bury my child. I want my child to bury me. The vaccine is going to help you and that's the way I look at it," said Jackie Sneed.

Life Tree Pharmacy is just one of many vaccination sites throughout Milwaukee County that is preparing for the surge of people they expect to see starting Monday-Friday from 10 AM until 4 PM, where they'll be administering the Moderna vaccine. And no appointment will be needed.

"We are set up to take up to 500 doses every day so we are more than ready," said Benjamin Ezekiel, Pharmacist Director for Life Tree Pharmacy.

"They see an opportunity and then they take advantage of it so that's why we offer walk-in because it's very convenient for people," said administrator Cordelia Ekwueme.

But if you'd rather wait later in the week, the Muslim Community Health Center has been preparing to administer the Moderna vaccine on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 AM until 4 PM to the next eligible group where walk-ins are also welcome.

"There will be lines, making sure social distancing is done, appointments, and making sure that we have staff who will be able to help and guide people. There will be enough appointments and enough doses, we've asked for between 500 and 1,000 and we've been getting everything we've asked for," Arman Tahir, Director of Operations at MCHC Medical Clinic.

The recent eligibility expansion announced by Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday comes as cases continue to rise across the state. In Milwaukee County, average daily new cases have doubled since mid-March and are now around 120, while the positivity rate has increased to just under 5%.

"We want to do everything we can to achieve herd immunity in our community," said Ezekiel.

If you're still looking for a place to get vaccinated - the Milwaukee County Health Department has launched a vaccine signup on their website where you register to receive the vaccine and it will show you the closest vaccination clinics near you and how to make an appointment.

