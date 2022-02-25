Watch
UWM will no longer require masks indoor on campus beginning March 19

Mark Wirtz
UW-Milwaukee
Posted at 6:11 PM, Feb 24, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) will no longer require masks indoor on campus beginning March 19,

The move reflects the declining cases on UW campuses within the UW System, as well as a high vaccination rate among faculty, staff and students. Other UW campuses are also lifting their mask requirements in March.

"While UWM is eliminating the mask requirement in campus buildings, we will continue to strongly recommend, in accordance with CDC guidance, that students, employees and visitors wear masks when inside public spaces on campuses," UWM said in a statement.

According to UWM, some campus units, including Norris Health Center, the Children’s Learning Center, health care professional training programs and UWM campus shuttles will continue to require the use of masks.

N95 and surgical masks will continue to be available for free on UWM campus.

