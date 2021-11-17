Watch
UWM returns to in-person commencement ceremonies this December

Mark Wirtz
UW-Milwaukee
Posted at 11:39 AM, Nov 17, 2021
MILWAUKEE — After two school years of virtual commencements at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, students, family and others will be able to attend the ceremony in person this December.

The university announced Wednesday that they will also hold a special in-person commencement ceremony on April 10, 2022. That will be for students who had virtual-only ceremonies but want to have an in-person graduation experience. The ceremony will be open to students who graduated in May 2020, December 2020 or May 2021.

The university expects future ceremonies to be held in person.

Commencement for fall of 2021 graduates will start at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena located at 400 W. Kilbourn Ave. The event will also be livestreamed. Attendees will be required to wear masks but a vaccine requirement was not mentioned on Wednesday. It will be a ticketed event for in-person attendees.

As of Wednesday, 92 percent of UWM students are vaccinated and 83 percent of faculty and staff are vaccinated, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard.

