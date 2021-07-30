UW-Milwaukee to require students, staff to wear masks indoors beginning Aug. 4

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors while on campus beginning Aug. 4.

The university announced on Friday that due to rising COVID-19 cases in the community, weekly testing will also be required for unvaccinated faculty, staff, and students.

UWM says students, employees, and visitors to all UWM campuses must wear masks indoors while sharing a room or common area/space with another person, including classrooms, labs, bathrooms, hallways, lobbies, or waiting areas.

Weekly COVID-19 tests will be performed for unvaccinated faculty, staff, and students who are not 100% online. Testing will continue through Sept. 30.

The requirement comes after the City of Milwaukee Health Department issued new recommendations for residents on Thursday, encouraging them to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC recently issued new guidance recommending people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

