UW-Milwaukee reaches 70% vaccination rate among students

MILWAUKEE — UW-Milwaukee announced Thursday that 70 percent of its students are now vaccinated against COVID-19.

UWM joins UW-Madison, UW-Eau Claire and UW-La Crosse in having the high vaccination rate.

Driving the push for vaccinations at UWM, as well as in Eau Claire and La Crosse, is their “70 for 70” campaign - in which students have the chance to win $7,000 scholarships.

Per the “70 for 70” campaign, UW System students who are enrolled for the Fall 2021 semester and report their COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 15 are entered into a drawing to receive a $7,000 scholarship - if their campus reaches a 70% vaccination rate.

Since UWM has now reached that required vaccination rate, UWM students who enter their vaccination status will be eligible for the $7,000 scholarships. (The program does not include fully online students, the UW System notes on its website).

“I commend our students for the strength and resiliency they have shown during the last year and a half. And I am especially proud of the responsible actions our students have taken to decrease COVID-19 cases and keep our campuses safe, open and vibrant," said UWM Chancellor Mark Mone in a statement marking the achievement Thursday.

Students can get vaccinated at clinics run by the Milwaukee Health Department, or by making an appointment at the Norris Health Center.

Students who do not get vaccinated must get tested every week.

