UW-Madison: 9 out of 10 people on campus fully vaccinated

UW- Madison
Posted at 11:04 AM, Sep 02, 2021
MADISON — Nine out of 10 people on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, including faculty, staff and students, are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The university reported the figures on Thursday. Chancellor Rebecca Blank said she is proud of the impressive numbers, which are far ahead of the statewide average.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that only 62% of adults were fully vaccinated statewide as of Wednesday.

The UW-Madison numbers are comparable to other Big Ten schools. The numbers were released a week before classes were to start.

The campus is home to about 45,000 students and 24,000 faculty and staff.

