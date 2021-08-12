Watch
UW Health to study COVID-19 vaccine effects in children

UW Health
Posted at 3:20 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 16:20:42-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — UW Health will participate in a study of the effects of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in young children.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports UW Health's American Family Children's Hospital in Madison will be one of about 100 sites involved in the study. The project aims to enroll about 12,000 children under age 12.

The Madison hospital hopes to sign up about 80 kids. Three-fourths of participants will get two doses of the vaccine four weeks apart and a fourth will get placebo shots.

Children ages 6 to 12 will get the first shots, followed by children ages 2 to 6 and then those younger than 2. Federal regulators have yet to approve any version of the vaccine for children younger than 12.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

