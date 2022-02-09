Watch
UW Health requiring boosters for staff, students, and volunteers

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
MADISON — UW Health announced Feb. 9 that all of its providers, staff, students, and volunteers will be required to get a COVID-19 booster, it said in a press release.

The initial vaccine requirement that UW Health mandated in 2021 resulted in a 96 percent vaccination rate among those affiliated with UW Health. The new booster requirement has a deadline of May 2.

“Our staff have been incredibly supportive of vaccination efforts in our system, our community and our state,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, the chief quality officer with UW Health said. “They see first-hand how important it is to get a booster as we deal with the omicron surge.”

UW health added that to be eligible for a booster, you must be at least five months removed from your last Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months past a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Studies have show that vaccination efficacy decreases over time and boosters reinforce the immune system.

