Two Port Washington-Saukville schools requiring masks amid COVID-19 surge

PORT WASHINGTON — The Port Washington-Saukville School District is now requiring masks at Lincoln Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School after positive COVID-19 cases passed the 3 percent threshold.

The school district said in a letter to families Wednesday evening that the metric for transitioning from masks optional to masks required was set at a 3 percent positivity rate for all students and staff.

Lincoln Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School met the 3 percent threshold on Wednesday.

The mask requirement begins on Thursday, Sept. 30 and will remain in effect for 20 days. If COVID-19 cases fall below 3 percent after Oct. 19, masks will resume being optional and recommended.

Dunwiddie Elementary School began requiring masks last Friday after cases there surpassed 3 percent. The mandate will be revisited at that school on Oct. 13.

For the remainder of district buildings, masks will stay optional. But district officials urge students and staff to mask up nonetheless.

"At this time, families can continue making their own decisions regarding wearing a mask in the remaining District buildings, although we are highly recommending that families send children to school with a face mask to prevent the spread of illness in our schools. Should the District move to requiring masks at any other building, another communication would be sent that would outline those parameters," according to the letter to parents on Wednesday.

Read the letter below:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip