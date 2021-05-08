'This is outrageous': Tension in MPS over COVID-19 pool testing

MILWAUKEE — Major concerns were voiced Friday afternoon by Milwaukee Teachers Education Association President Amy Mizialko, who stepped up to criticize MPS for not following the original plan they committed to back in March, prior to schools opening on April 12.

According to the union's data, they believe pool testing has fallen short, a process that would randomly test 10% of students and teachers in different classes. Those that test positive would then return to virtual learning.

"All 137 schools should have been tested once by now, but as of yesterday only 51 of 137 schools have had pool testing occur once," said Mizialko.

District Superintendent Dr. Keith Posely addressed the concerns after via zoom Friday, saying "I will be the first to say that our pool testing is a tad behind due to contracting outside administrators to come in for testing."

But there were more issues than just the pool testing, according to the MTEA.

"In terms of air quality testing, we haven't seen anything reported to the board in a month and a half," said Mizialko, adding, "mask-wearing in schools is not being enforced consistently nor with any consequences."

In response, the district has said they have fresh air circulating in the morning and afternoon throughout the classrooms, and are also making sure students and staff have the proper PPE.

