'They deserve to be protected': UW Health says pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations are slowing

MADISON, Wisc. — UW Health said they have noticed a stark decline in scheduling for vaccinations for children five to 11 years old.

"While starting to decrease, COVID-19 case counts are still very high in Wisconsin, and one segment of the population remains quite vulnerable – unvaccinated children 5 to 11 years old," UW Health said in a statement.

Officials say when the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine first became available for children in this age group, UW Health gave 850 doses in one week in early November 2021, but for the period of Feb. 14 to 18, only 81 shots have been scheduled. Doses scheduled significantly slowed after the holiday season.

UW Health said in Dane County, about 55% of children ages 5 to 11 years old have received one dose of the vaccine, but statewide far fewer, with only about 26% having received an initial dose, according to the state Department of Health Services data tracker website.

“We have to remind parents that this vaccine is thoroughly tested, safe and effective for kids this age,” he said. “They deserve to be protected like their peers, parents and teachers.”

UW Health said the decline is troubling, especially as mitigation measures like mask requirements are being lifted.

Parents may have been waiting to see how the vaccine might impact others to be sure it is safe, but that time has passed, said Dr. Jim Conway, pediatric infectious disease physician, UW Health Kids, and professor of pediatrics, UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

“It’s understandable that some parents might have been feeling very cautious initially, but with the real-world evidence mounting that the omicron variant and the BA.2 subvariant are continuing to spread, these still-vulnerable patients should be vaccinated,” he said. “Vaccines remain our best tool in trying to get back to participating in gatherings safely, and to keep schools safe and active.”

