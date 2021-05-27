Summerfest, city offering free ticket to festival at drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The City of Milwaukee Health Department and Summerfest are encouraging residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru clinic this weekend.

Those who do get a vaccine at the clinic will get a free ticket to Summerfest 2021, valid for any day of the festival.

The drive-thru clinic will be on June 5 and June 6 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. No appointments are needed.

“We are all looking forward to a summer full of festivals and live music, and we know the only way to do this safely is through vaccinations,” said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “We’re grateful to Summerfest for offering a convenient option for our community to get vaccinated, with a generous incentive to those who participate.”

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

Summerfest

“We are thrilled to support this drive-thru vaccination effort by offering a convenient and easy option for people to get vaccinated, as well as a free admission ticket to Summerfest 2021,” stated Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We truly appreciate all the efforts that the Milwaukee Health Department has taken to distribute the vaccine throughout the community and encourage the general public to participate, as we all work together on containing the virus.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip