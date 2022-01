CEDARBURG, Wis. — The COVID-19 testing site at the Ozaukee County Fairgrounds has temporarily closed due to staffing concerns, according to the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department.

Walk-in testing is available at Summit Clinical Labs in Germantown and Fox Point. Washington County Fair Park and the Aging and Disability Resource Center Sheboygan offer testing as well, but an appointment is needed.

