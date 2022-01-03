Spectators not allowed to attend 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Pettit Center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Spectators will not be allowed to attend the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the Pettit Center in Milwaukee this week due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The trials will be held Jan. 5-9, 2022.

The U.S. Speedskating Board of Directors made the decision during an emergency meeting, citing early results from its COVID-19 testing of athletes and the high COVID-19 infection rates in Milwaukee, according to a statement Sunday.

The Executive Director of the Pettit Center, Randy Dean, said staff, volunteers and others are "very disappointed" in the change. But he adds, they "respect right of USOPC and US Speedskating to make such a decision in order to give the best chance for athletes to compete safely in the Trials and fulfill their dreams to compete for a spot on the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team."

Dean said they are coming up with a way to provide refunds to ticketholders. You can also make your purchase a charitable donation to Pettit Center, "to help offset the costs we have incurred." The Pettit Center is a 501c-3 non-profit corporation.

"On behalf of the Pettit Center, I thank you for your understanding and special consideration. This is the most difficult action I have had to take in my thirteen years as Executive Director," Dean said in the statement.

