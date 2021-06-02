South Milwaukee's 4th of July fireworks canceled for 2021

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee Mayor Erik Brooks confirms that the city's 4th of July fireworks and festivities are canceled for 2021.

Brooks tells TMJ4 that the event held at Grant Park usually attracts several thousand people, and that they waited as long as they could to make a decision.

But because of the capacity limit of 1,000 people in Milwaukee County parks, which would be still in effect on 4th of July, Brooks said there was no way to hold the event. He expects 4th of July celebrations to return as normal next year.

The mayor adds the South Milwaukee Heritage Days parade will still happen at the end of July.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip