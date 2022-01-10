School districts in SE Wisconsin meeting to discuss COVID response on Monday

With concerns over COVID-19 spreading in area schools, a number of school districts in southeast Wisconsin are meeting Monday evening to come up with revised COVID policies.

Just last week Milwaukee Public Schools decided to go virtual until Jan. 18, with the possibility of extending virtual learning beyond that date.

Just last week Milwaukee Public Schools decided to go virtual until Jan. 18, with the possibility of extending virtual learning beyond that date.

West Bend School Board -- 5:30pm -- Broadcast on their YouTube page

Germantown Board Building Committee -- 5:50pm -- Held at N104 W13840 Donges Bay Rd.

Racine Board of Education -- 6:30p.m. — Held on Zoom

West Allis-West Milwaukee School Board -- 6:00pm -- Held on Zoom

Menomonee Fall School Board -- 6:00pm -- More information on their website

Whitnall School Board Workshop -- 6:30pm -- Broadcast on their YouTube page

Pewaukee Board of Education -- 7:00pm -- Broadcast on their YouTube page

Wauwatosa School Board -- 7:00pm -- Held on Zoom

New Berlin Board of Education -- 7:00pm -- Held at 4333 S. Sunnyslope Rd.

Greendale Board of Education -- 7:00PM -- Broadcast on their YouTube page

