Sauk County hospital temporarily closing its urgent care due to 'extremely high patient volumes'

BARABOO, Wis. — SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo is temporarily closing its urgent care due to "extremely high patient volumes."

Channel3000 reports that the closure will begin Tuesday and be re-evaluated at the end of the month. Other locations are not affected and the emergency department will remain open 24/7.

According to Channel3000, those in the area are encouraged to go to SSM Health's facility in Lake Delton for urgent care services.

SSM Health is encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and hte flu.

Channel3000 also reports that last month SSM Health suspended non-urgent medical procedures at its Monroe hospital, a move that remains in place until further notice.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip