'Return to a version of normal': City of Milwaukee to ease COVID-19 restrictions on June 15

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 8:46 AM, May 13, 2021
MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions on June 15, officials announced on Thursday.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said that due to the "positive direction" the city has taken in the pandemic, on June 15, the city will move out of Phase 6 and "away from many of the mandated COVID-19 restrictions."

"I want to be clear, this does not mean the pandemic is over," said Barrett. "Here in Milwaukee and here in Wisconsin, we have done a good job."

The only requirement that will be in place after June 15 will be the mask requirement, officials said.

"We have the opportunity to return to a version of normal," Barrett said.

