Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Republicans to attempt veto overrides on COVID-19 bills

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Scott Olson
Committee approves pay raises for Wisconsin state workers
Posted at 6:58 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 07:58:45-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly scheduled votes Tuesday to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of bills that would prevent health officials from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine and prohibit the closing of churches during the pandemic.

Evers vetoed both bills last month, saying they limited his ability to respond to the pandemic.

There are no statewide vaccination mandates in place, or statewide orders limiting capacity in churches or requiring them to be closed.

Republicans don’t have the votes to override the bills, but scheduling the measures gives lawmakers another chance to criticize Evers’ response to the pandemic.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.